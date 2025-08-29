Left Menu

Lula's Diplomatic Dance: A Strategic Approach to US Tariffs

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized patience and negotiation as a response to US tariffs. Rather than rushing to reciprocate, the Brazilian government is considering legal avenues in trade talks, following President Donald Trump's imposition of a 50% duty on Brazilian imports.

Updated: 29-08-2025 19:26 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is taking a diplomatic stance in response to the United States' recent tariff impositions. Instead of swiftly retaliating, Lula advocates for negotiations, reflecting a strategic approach amid trade tensions.

Lula's Foreign Ministry has tasked Camex, the country's trade body, with assessing the potential use of a local reciprocity law as a countermeasure. This comes in response to the 50% duties levied on Brazilian goods by then-US President Donald Trump.

In a radio interview, Lula acknowledged that resolving such matters requires time, expressing a preference for dialogue over hasty actions. By emphasizing negotiation, he hopes to find a balanced resolution to the international trade dispute.

