Putin Heads to China: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China from August 31 to September 3, participating in a summit and military parade. He will meet with President Xi Jinping and other world leaders. This visit aims to consolidate geopolitical alliances and address declining Russia-China trade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to embark on a significant four-day visit to China, from August 31 to September 3, according to the Kremlin. This rare trip for the Russian leader comes amid efforts to strengthen geopolitical alliances and address a decline in bilateral trade.

While in China, Putin will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, followed by a visit to Beijing. There, he will participate as the 'main guest' in a military parade on Tiananmen Square, commemorating the end of World War Two.

In addition to meeting with President Xi Jinping, Putin is scheduled for bilateral talks with other global leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. As trade with China slips, Putin will seek to reverse this trend during his visit.

