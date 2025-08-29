Putin Heads to China: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China from August 31 to September 3, participating in a summit and military parade. He will meet with President Xi Jinping and other world leaders. This visit aims to consolidate geopolitical alliances and address declining Russia-China trade.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to embark on a significant four-day visit to China, from August 31 to September 3, according to the Kremlin. This rare trip for the Russian leader comes amid efforts to strengthen geopolitical alliances and address a decline in bilateral trade.
While in China, Putin will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, followed by a visit to Beijing. There, he will participate as the 'main guest' in a military parade on Tiananmen Square, commemorating the end of World War Two.
In addition to meeting with President Xi Jinping, Putin is scheduled for bilateral talks with other global leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. As trade with China slips, Putin will seek to reverse this trend during his visit.
ALSO READ
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to attend military parade in Beijing next week, North Korean and Chinese state media say, reports AP.
Global Leaders Gather for China's Grand Military Parade Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Global Leaders Unite for Beijing Military Parade
China Criticizes Japan's Stance on Military Parade
Tensions Rise as Japan Urges Boycott of Chinese Military Parade