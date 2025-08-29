Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Rallies Against Electoral Malpractice

The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh staged a large protest accusing the BJP of electoral malpractices. Over 3,000 participants gathered, led by state leaders, to oppose vote thefts and highlight rising unemployment and economic distress. The campaign urged citizens to join in restoring democratic integrity.

The opposition Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh organized a significant protest rally on Friday, accusing the ruling BJP of major electoral malpractice.

The event, held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Itanagar, drew over 3,000 party workers from across the state, showcasing strong opposition against the alleged 'vote theft.' State Congress president Bosiram Siram claimed the BJP betrayed the people's trust and undermined democratic processes, and he urged an expansion of the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign.

State Congress in-charge A Chellakumar reiterated support for the people, condemning the BJP's alleged misuse of power and calling for active citizen resistance. Senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Ministers Nabam Tuki and Gegong Apang, backed the rally, emphasizing the need for collective action to safeguard democracy in Arunachal Pradesh.

