Thailand's Leadership Crisis: Shinawatra Dynasty's New Blow

Thailand's Constitutional Court has removed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violations, signaling another tumultuous phase for the Shinawatra political dynasty. The decision ignites a power struggle as the Pheu Thai party loses influence, leaving Thailand in political uncertainty and prompting calls for unity to stabilize the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:04 IST
Paetongtarn Shinawatra

In a landmark ruling, Thailand's Constitutional Court has ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violations, further destabilizing the Shinawatra political dynasty. This decision marks the sixth removal of a premier associated with the Shinawatras, intensifying the ongoing two-decade struggle for power in Thailand.

The verdict follows a leaked call suggesting Paetongtarn's undue alignment with Cambodia's former leader, potentially compromising Thai interests. Her removal sets the stage for a lengthy parliamentary election process amidst crumbling alliances, as political parties jostle to fill the power vacuum left by her departure.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul is emerging as a possible contender to unify a new government. With uncertainties surrounding potential candidates and a fragile coalition landscape, Thailand faces heightened political deadlock and public discontent over stalled reforms and economic stagnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

