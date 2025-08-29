Trump Administration Halts Funding for Offshore Wind Projects

In a significant move, the Trump administration has decided to cancel $679 million in federal funding allocated for 12 offshore wind projects across the United States. This announcement, made by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, includes a major funding cut of $427 million earmarked for a project in California.

The department's decision signifies a shift from the policies of the previous administration under President Joe Biden, which had aimed to bolster renewable energy initiatives through substantial investment in offshore wind projects.

Particularly affected by this decision is the proposed construction of a new marine terminal in Humboldt County, California, intended to aid the development and maintenance of offshore wind turbines. This project alone had been awarded $427 million last year as part of the broader effort to enhance infrastructure supporting renewable energy sources.

