Strategic Dialogues: Putin's December India Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit India in December. He will discuss preparations for this visit during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China. The discussions signify the strategic partnership between Russia and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:11 IST
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, as confirmed by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on Friday. This visit underscores the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations.

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin city, President Putin will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders aim to discuss preparations for Putin's upcoming visit, marking their first in-person meeting this year, adding to their regular telephone conversations.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership agreement signed in December 2010. Russia has become India's top energy supplier amid Western sanctions on Russian crude oil, and the upcoming talks are expected to further cement bilateral relations.

