Strategic Dialogues: Putin's December India Visit

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, as confirmed by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on Friday. This visit underscores the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations.

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin city, President Putin will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders aim to discuss preparations for Putin's upcoming visit, marking their first in-person meeting this year, adding to their regular telephone conversations.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership agreement signed in December 2010. Russia has become India's top energy supplier amid Western sanctions on Russian crude oil, and the upcoming talks are expected to further cement bilateral relations.