Russian Drone Attacks Escalate Tensions on Black Sea

Russian drones launched an attack on two foreign-flagged vessels on Monday, intensifying tensions in the Black Sea region as the war nears its fourth anniversary.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba confirmed that the vessels, flying the flags of Panama and San Marino, were targeted, with one individual suffering injuries. The Panamanian ship was bound for a vegetable oil cargo, while the San Marino-flagged vessel had just been loaded with corn.

Kuleba highlighted the attacks as a deliberate strategy by Russia to disrupt civilian vessels, international trade, and maritime safety. Sources disclosed that the incident occurred near Chornomorsk port in the Odesa region, a vital area for Ukraine's economy, with one vessel heading to Italy.

