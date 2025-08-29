Left Menu

R Ashoka Challenges CM Siddaramaiah Over Vote Rigging Allegations and Hindu Issues

Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka demanded explanations from CM Siddaramaiah regarding alleged vote rigging by Congress and criticized his stance on Hindu matters. Ashoka's remarks also touched upon religious and cultural issues, suggesting party bias and questioning government actions in various cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:50 IST
R Ashoka Challenges CM Siddaramaiah Over Vote Rigging Allegations and Hindu Issues
Karnataka Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA R Ashoka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited critique of the Congress party, Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka has called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address previous allegations of vote rigging by the party. Ashoka, speaking to the press, questioned Siddaramaiah's integrity and implied that his involvement in Congress reflects badly on his ability to lead distinctively.

Asserting that accusations against the BJP are unfounded, Ashoka declared that vote manipulation is endemic to Congress's political culture. He cited C.M. Ibrahim's confession regarding vote-buying in Badami as evidence and demanded accountability. Additionally, Ashoka touched upon the cultural and religious discord brewing under Siddaramaiah's governance.

Referring to the state's religious affairs, Ashoka criticized the CM's approach, suggesting anti-Hindu bias. He controversially discussed the Hindu festival of Dasara, accusing Congress of politicizing religious events and neglecting Hindu traditions. Furthermore, Ashoka questioned the need for SIT investigations without substantial evidence in serious criminal cases, challenging the government's decision-making capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
2
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global
3
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India
4
Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025