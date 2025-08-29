R Ashoka Challenges CM Siddaramaiah Over Vote Rigging Allegations and Hindu Issues
Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka demanded explanations from CM Siddaramaiah regarding alleged vote rigging by Congress and criticized his stance on Hindu matters. Ashoka's remarks also touched upon religious and cultural issues, suggesting party bias and questioning government actions in various cases.
- Country:
- India
In a spirited critique of the Congress party, Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka has called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address previous allegations of vote rigging by the party. Ashoka, speaking to the press, questioned Siddaramaiah's integrity and implied that his involvement in Congress reflects badly on his ability to lead distinctively.
Asserting that accusations against the BJP are unfounded, Ashoka declared that vote manipulation is endemic to Congress's political culture. He cited C.M. Ibrahim's confession regarding vote-buying in Badami as evidence and demanded accountability. Additionally, Ashoka touched upon the cultural and religious discord brewing under Siddaramaiah's governance.
Referring to the state's religious affairs, Ashoka criticized the CM's approach, suggesting anti-Hindu bias. He controversially discussed the Hindu festival of Dasara, accusing Congress of politicizing religious events and neglecting Hindu traditions. Furthermore, Ashoka questioned the need for SIT investigations without substantial evidence in serious criminal cases, challenging the government's decision-making capabilities.
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Deputy CM's Apology Over Chamundi Hill Comments
Chamundi Hill Controversy: A Clash of Heritage and Modernity
Chamundi Hill Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Karnataka
Controversy Ignites Over Chamundi Hill Remarks by Karnataka Deputy CM
Debate Erupts Over Chamundi Hill's Religious Association