R Ashoka Challenges CM Siddaramaiah Over Vote Rigging Allegations and Hindu Issues

In a spirited critique of the Congress party, Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka has called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address previous allegations of vote rigging by the party. Ashoka, speaking to the press, questioned Siddaramaiah's integrity and implied that his involvement in Congress reflects badly on his ability to lead distinctively.

Asserting that accusations against the BJP are unfounded, Ashoka declared that vote manipulation is endemic to Congress's political culture. He cited C.M. Ibrahim's confession regarding vote-buying in Badami as evidence and demanded accountability. Additionally, Ashoka touched upon the cultural and religious discord brewing under Siddaramaiah's governance.

Referring to the state's religious affairs, Ashoka criticized the CM's approach, suggesting anti-Hindu bias. He controversially discussed the Hindu festival of Dasara, accusing Congress of politicizing religious events and neglecting Hindu traditions. Furthermore, Ashoka questioned the need for SIT investigations without substantial evidence in serious criminal cases, challenging the government's decision-making capabilities.