BJP Protest Sparks as Rahul Gandhi's Image Turns Doormat

BJP workers in Darbhanga protested against Rahul Gandhi, using his photo on a doormat following derogatory comments aimed at PM Modi during a rally. Supporters of Surendra Chaudhary criticized Gandhi, suggesting future usages of his image on tissue paper, reflecting heightened political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-08-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 08:36 IST
BJP workers in Darbhanga have intensified their protest against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They placed his photograph on a doormat, reacting to derogatory comments allegedly made during a rally targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These actions were led by supporters of BJP leader and Legislative Council member Surendra Chaudhary, who expressed plans to print Gandhi's image on tissue paper as a further symbolic act of dissent.

Chaudhary criticized Gandhi for the language used by Congress leaders against the PM and his late mother, questioning Gandhi's understanding of his familial heritage and urging introspection before targeting others.

