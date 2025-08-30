BJP Protest Sparks as Rahul Gandhi's Image Turns Doormat
BJP workers in Darbhanga protested against Rahul Gandhi, using his photo on a doormat following derogatory comments aimed at PM Modi during a rally. Supporters of Surendra Chaudhary criticized Gandhi, suggesting future usages of his image on tissue paper, reflecting heightened political tensions.
- Country:
- India
BJP workers in Darbhanga have intensified their protest against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They placed his photograph on a doormat, reacting to derogatory comments allegedly made during a rally targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
These actions were led by supporters of BJP leader and Legislative Council member Surendra Chaudhary, who expressed plans to print Gandhi's image on tissue paper as a further symbolic act of dissent.
Chaudhary criticized Gandhi for the language used by Congress leaders against the PM and his late mother, questioning Gandhi's understanding of his familial heritage and urging introspection before targeting others.
ALSO READ
BJP Workers Protest Rahul Gandhi with Controversial Doormat Stunt
PM Narendra Modi holds summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad on first day of his Gujarat visit.
25 crore people in India lifted out of poverty in last 11 years: PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.