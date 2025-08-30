NDA's Ambitious Push for Assam: Targeting 100 Assembly Seats

In Assam, top NDA leaders such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal have intensified their campaign against the Congress, accusing the opposition of corruption during its tenure.

At a recent rally, Sarma rallied supporters to safeguard Assam's identity and promised to reclaim Assam's land from outsiders, claiming upcoming elections are a crucial battle.

Sonowal and other leaders lauded the development under the NDA, contrasting the Congress era as one of neglect and chaos. They firmly support the BJP-led NDA's target of securing 100 of the 126 assembly seats next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)