NDA's Ambitious Push for Assam: Targeting 100 Assembly Seats
Several NDA leaders in Assam, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aim to win 100 of the 126 assembly seats in the upcoming elections. Criticizing Congress for past corruption, they emphasize rapid development under NDA rule. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlights the progress made, aiming for the third consecutive term.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-08-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 08:43 IST
In Assam, top NDA leaders such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal have intensified their campaign against the Congress, accusing the opposition of corruption during its tenure.
At a recent rally, Sarma rallied supporters to safeguard Assam's identity and promised to reclaim Assam's land from outsiders, claiming upcoming elections are a crucial battle.
Sonowal and other leaders lauded the development under the NDA, contrasting the Congress era as one of neglect and chaos. They firmly support the BJP-led NDA's target of securing 100 of the 126 assembly seats next year.
