Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Seeks Views on Federal Balance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon his counterparts across India to engage in discourse over Centre-State relations. In letters dispatched to various state leaders, Stalin shared insights from a questionnaire aimed at addressing the power imbalance between the Union and States, exacerbated by central policies.

Stalin highlighted concerns over the central government's influence via constitutional amendments and legislations. The Chief Minister noted that large Union ministries often replicate state functions, imposing guidelines impacting state priorities. Stalin emphasized the significance of reevaluating these developments to fortify true federalism.

The High-Level Committee chaired by Justice Kurian Joseph, alongside panel members K Ashok Vardhan Shetty and M Naganathan, is tasked with guiding this assessment. The questionnaire, launched on August 23rd, solicits responses from states and Union territories, with the aim of crafting a document representing collective state interests.

