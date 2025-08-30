Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Seeks Views on Federal Balance

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin prompts discussions on Centre-State relations, addressing concerns over central dominance in state matters. Via letters to state leaders, Stalin emphasizes re-evaluating constitutional amendments affecting power balances, pushing for strong federal frameworks. An online questionnaire seeks nationwide input on this critical issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:49 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Seeks Views on Federal Balance
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon his counterparts across India to engage in discourse over Centre-State relations. In letters dispatched to various state leaders, Stalin shared insights from a questionnaire aimed at addressing the power imbalance between the Union and States, exacerbated by central policies.

Stalin highlighted concerns over the central government's influence via constitutional amendments and legislations. The Chief Minister noted that large Union ministries often replicate state functions, imposing guidelines impacting state priorities. Stalin emphasized the significance of reevaluating these developments to fortify true federalism.

The High-Level Committee chaired by Justice Kurian Joseph, alongside panel members K Ashok Vardhan Shetty and M Naganathan, is tasked with guiding this assessment. The questionnaire, launched on August 23rd, solicits responses from states and Union territories, with the aim of crafting a document representing collective state interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition Crises

Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition...

 Global
2
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy

Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy

 India
3
From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

 Global
4
Commenting on vote theft allegations against ECI in Bihar, TN CM Stalin says, southern state has prowess to beat any conspiracies.

Commenting on vote theft allegations against ECI in Bihar, TN CM Stalin says...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025