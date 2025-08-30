Political Pow-Wow: Shah and Tawde's Strategic Maharashtra Meetup

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, according to party sources on Saturday.

Shah, who arrived in the city on Friday night, was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting is reported to have covered key political topics, including the upcoming vice-presidential election, the Bihar assembly polls, and internal party organizational matters.

The Maratha quota agitation was also a point of discussion, with Shah planning to gather more information from CM Fadnavis and Minister Ashish Shelar, a member of the cabinet sub-committee on the issue. During his brief visit, Shah will partake in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and is expected to leave the city by 2 pm.