Amending the Constitution: A Call for Maratha Reservation
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, suggests amending the Constitution to meet the Maratha community's demands for reservation in education and jobs. He criticizes the BJP-led government for creating divisions and highlights the ongoing hunger strike by activist Manoj Jarange for a 10% quota.
In a bold statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut advocated for constitutional amendments to address the Maratha community's demands for economic and social reservations in education and government jobs.
Criticizing the BJP-led Mahayuti government, Raut accused them of sowing discord for political leverage, as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike intensifies. Jarange demands Marathas be reclassified under the OBC category as Kunbis, thus becoming eligible for reservations.
Raut urged that constitutional amendments should be made to meet these demands and criticized BJP's double standards when addressing these issues. He called for unity among Maharashtra's leaders to resolve the controversy peacefully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
