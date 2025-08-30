Spain Backs Palestine Amid U.S. Visa Row

In a recent turn of international diplomacy, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez showed unwavering support for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. This came after U.S. authorities refused Abbas a visa to attend a major United Nations summit hosting global leaders.

Addressing the issue publicly, Sanchez took to social media platform X to voice his disapproval, stating that the visa denial was 'unjust.' He further pledged Madrid's unwavering support for Abbas, highlighting Spain's stance on the controversial decision.

The episode shines a spotlight on the complexities of international visa policies and the diplomatic strains they can engender, as prominent figures are barred from participating in global dialogues.