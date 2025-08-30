Kim Jong Un Vows 'Beautiful Life' for Families of North Korean War Martyrs

In a solemn gesture, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised a 'beautiful life' to the families of North Korean troops who fell fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to state media reports on Saturday.

During an event honoring the fallen soldiers, Kim commended the bereaved families for their patriotism and strength, attributing the soldiers' heroic feats to their unwavering support. He expressed deep remorse for not being able to save those who sacrificed their lives for national honor.

This marks North Korea's latest official acknowledgment of its military deployment in Russia's Kursk region. A state-run documentary aired recently, showcasing North Korean forces engaged in combat, though the footage's authenticity remains unverified.