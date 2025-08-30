Left Menu

Maratha Quota Agitation in Mumbai Seeks Extension

Activist Manoj Jarange seeks to extend the Maratha quota agitation at Azad Maidan. Initially allowed only a day for the protest, an application for an extension due to large supporter turnout is being reviewed by Mumbai police. The agitation demands Marathas be recognized as Kunbis for reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Mumbai police received an application requesting an extension of activist Manoj Jarange's Maratha quota agitation at Azad Maidan. The initial approval allowed only a day of protest as his hunger strike, begun on Friday morning, drew large crowds of supporters.

The deadline for occupying the venue expires at 6 pm, but officials are considering the request positively. The Azad Maidan was filled with thousands of Jarange's supporters, causing significant disruption to traffic in the area.

The activist is advocating for Marathas to be acknowledged as part of the Kunbi caste, eligible for government job and education reservations under the Other Backward Class category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

