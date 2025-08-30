Maratha Quota Agitation in Mumbai Seeks Extension
Activist Manoj Jarange seeks to extend the Maratha quota agitation at Azad Maidan. Initially allowed only a day for the protest, an application for an extension due to large supporter turnout is being reviewed by Mumbai police. The agitation demands Marathas be recognized as Kunbis for reservation.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Mumbai police received an application requesting an extension of activist Manoj Jarange's Maratha quota agitation at Azad Maidan. The initial approval allowed only a day of protest as his hunger strike, begun on Friday morning, drew large crowds of supporters.
The deadline for occupying the venue expires at 6 pm, but officials are considering the request positively. The Azad Maidan was filled with thousands of Jarange's supporters, causing significant disruption to traffic in the area.
The activist is advocating for Marathas to be acknowledged as part of the Kunbi caste, eligible for government job and education reservations under the Other Backward Class category.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Maratha
- quota
- Jarange
- Azad Maidan
- agitation
- reservation
- OBC
- Kunbi
- hunger strike
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar Calls for Constitutional Amendment Amid Maratha Quota Agitation
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.
Declare all Marathas in Marathwada as Kunbis, give reservation: Manoj Jarange to delegation under retired HC judge Sandeep Shinde.
Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike: Maratha Quota Agitation Intensifies
Maharashtra Engages in Talks Over Maratha Quota Agitation