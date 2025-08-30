Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Visit to China Amid Global Economic Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit amid strained India-US relations due to trade policies. Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss stabilizing economic ties after recent border tensions. Discussions with other world leaders are also expected.

After more than seven years, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China on Saturday evening. His visit gains heightened significance amid a sudden deterioration in India-US relations attributed to contentious trade and tariff policies implemented by Washington.

Modi's agenda in the northern Chinese city centers around the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on August 31 and September 1. However, a crucial meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, set to occur on the sidelines of the summit, has taken on added importance given the global economic disruptions tied to Washington's tariff conflicts.

During their talks, Modi and Xi will assess India-China economic relations and explore pathways to fully restore ties strained by the lengthy border dispute in eastern Ladakh. Modi, who arrived from Japan as part of a two-nation trip, was warmly welcomed with Indian classical music and dance at his hotel in Tianjin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

