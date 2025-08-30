Left Menu

Prime Minister's Fatal Strike: An Escalation in Yemen-Israel Tensions

An Israeli airstrike in Sanaa killed Ahmed al-Rahawi, the Prime Minister of the Iranian-backed Houthi government. This marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict involving missile exchanges between Houthis and Israel amidst Israel's war against Hamas. The recent intensification has led to increased casualties in Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:02 IST
Prime Minister's Fatal Strike: An Escalation in Yemen-Israel Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli airstrike in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa resulted in the death of Ahmed al-Rahawi, the Prime Minister of the Houthi-controled government, the Iranian-backed rebels reported on Saturday. Al-Rahawi's assassination in Thursday's bombing was confirmed during a government workshop assessing their annual performance.

The Israeli military stated that their operation precisely targeted a Houthi terrorist regime site in Sanaa. The Houthis have been launching missiles against Israel, claiming their acts support the Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Despite interceptions or mid-air disintegration of most missiles, the attacks persist.

The recent Israeli strikes have affected several areas in Sanaa, reportedly causing multiple deaths and injuries. The heightened conflict includes a US-led coalition's response, as they target rebel areas. While a previous US-negotiated deal briefly halted airstrikes in exchange for reduced maritime attacks, it excluded those linked to Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

 India
2
WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

 India
3
Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violation

Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violati...

 India
4
Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025