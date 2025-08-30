Prime Minister's Fatal Strike: An Escalation in Yemen-Israel Tensions

An Israeli airstrike in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa resulted in the death of Ahmed al-Rahawi, the Prime Minister of the Houthi-controled government, the Iranian-backed rebels reported on Saturday. Al-Rahawi's assassination in Thursday's bombing was confirmed during a government workshop assessing their annual performance.

The Israeli military stated that their operation precisely targeted a Houthi terrorist regime site in Sanaa. The Houthis have been launching missiles against Israel, claiming their acts support the Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Despite interceptions or mid-air disintegration of most missiles, the attacks persist.

The recent Israeli strikes have affected several areas in Sanaa, reportedly causing multiple deaths and injuries. The heightened conflict includes a US-led coalition's response, as they target rebel areas. While a previous US-negotiated deal briefly halted airstrikes in exchange for reduced maritime attacks, it excluded those linked to Israel.

