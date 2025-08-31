Left Menu

Trump Promises Executive Order on Voter ID

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to issue an executive order mandating voter identification for every vote. He asserted that mail-in voting should only be permitted for the severely ill and distant military personnel. These remarks were shared on Truth Social.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention on Saturday to enforce voter identification for all voters through an executive order. He emphasized the necessity, stating, "Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS!"

Trump made these assertions on his preferred social media platform, Truth Social, adding a commitment to enact such an executive order. Additionally, he declared opposition to mail-in voting, with exceptions for those who are critically ill or serving in the military overseas.

These statements underscore ongoing debates over voter identification requirements and mail-in voting, key issues in U.S. electoral politics.

