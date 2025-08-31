Trump's Push for Voter ID: A New Executive Order in the Making

In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday his intention to enact an executive order requiring voter identification for every ballot. This decision, shared on the Truth Social platform, emphasizes Trump's long-standing advocacy for heightened election security measures.

Trump's pronouncement also included a stance against mail-in voting, with exceptions only for severely ill individuals and military personnel stationed far from home. Despite his insistence on voter fraud, evidence remains minimal, and experts note that non-citizen voting is both illegal and extremely rare in the U.S.

Trump's desire to ban mail-in ballots and replace electronic voting machines with paper ballots poses significant logistical and legal challenges. Given that elections are state-managed, the feasibility of this sweeping federal mandate remains in question, as the nation approaches the midterm elections in November 2026.