India and China: Resetting Ties for a Peaceful Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping discussed improving India-China relations. The talks emphasized mutual trust and cooperation. Modi highlighted border stability and resumption of direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The meeting occurred ahead of the SCO summit in China, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to enhancing relations with China based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity during discussions with President Xi Jinping. The dialogue aimed to reset bilateral ties between the two nations.

Modi emphasized that the welfare of 2.8 billion people hinges on India and China working together cooperatively. He noted improvements in border stability and highlighted the resumption of direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

This diplomatic engagement takes place ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, underscoring the importance of India and China's collaborative efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability.

