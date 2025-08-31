Left Menu

Maratha Quota Debate: Will CM Fadnavis Intervene?

Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil suggested that CM Devendra Fadnavis might step in to resolve the Maratha quota issue, amid activist Manoj Jarange's agitation. Jarange demands Marathas be recognized as Kunbis for reservation benefits, while internal politics and constitutional limits complicate the matter.

The Maratha quota issue in Maharashtra is heating up as Minister Chandrakant Patil suggested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could intervene to find a resolution. Activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike for a 10 percent Maratha reservation entered its third day, aimed at classifying Marathas as Kunbis to secure government benefits.

Despite efforts to resolve the matter, Jarange criticized the involvement of retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde in talks, emphasizing that only a Government Resolution can address Maratha demands. Patil highlighted Fadnavis's adaptability, but noted constitutional restrictions impede swift action.

Meanwhile, political dynamics within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) add to the complexity, with Sharad Pawar advocating a constitutional amendment to surpass the Supreme Court's 52 percent reservation limit, contrasting with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's criticism. The broader issue underlines the need for a uniform national policy to maintain societal harmony.

