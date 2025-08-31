Eknath Shinde's Crucial Role in Maratha Reservation: Shiv Sena Ministers Defend Efforts
Shiv Sena ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse defended Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's efforts for the Maratha community, highlighting the 10 percent reservation passed under his leadership. The discussion emerged amid ongoing protests led by Manoj Jarange for Maratha reservation, intensified by Raj Thackeray's remarks.
Shiv Sena ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse, staunch supporters of Eknath Shinde, have rallied to defend the deputy chief minister's efforts concerning the Maratha reservation issue. They emphasized that the legislation granting a 10 percent quota to the Maratha community was enacted last year under Shinde's leadership.
The ministers highlighted Shinde's proactive steps during his tenure, which included filling vacant posts and ensuring financial support for Maratha students studying abroad. Interest-free loans were also extended by the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal to bolster economic opportunities for the community.
The renewed focus on the Maratha reservation dialogue comes as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray urges transparency, particularly in light of an ongoing hunger protest by Manoj Jarange. Thackeray insists Shinde holds the answers to contentious questions surrounding the Maratha agitation.
