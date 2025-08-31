Trade Continues Amid Tariff Ruling Setback

The Trump administration remains engaged in trade negotiations with international partners, despite a U.S. appeals court decision on Friday that pronounced the majority of President Donald Trump's tariffs illegal. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed on Sunday that talks have not stalled due to the ruling.

Speaking to Fox News' 'Fox & Friends' program, Greer highlighted that trading partners continue cooperative efforts with the U.S. He stated, 'Our trading partners, they continue to work very closely with us on negotiations,' asserting that global trade discussions are progressing.

Greer reassured that notwithstanding the court's interim decision, agreements with international partners are advancing. The administration's stance suggests a commitment to sustaining trade relationships and moving forward with planned deals.