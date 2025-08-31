Left Menu

Trade Continues Amid Tariff Ruling Setback

Despite a U.S. appeals court ruling deeming most of President Donald Trump's tariffs as illegal, trade talks with global partners persist. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized ongoing negotiations and assured that trading partners are proceeding with deals regardless of legal setbacks.

Updated: 31-08-2025 18:07 IST
The Trump administration remains engaged in trade negotiations with international partners, despite a U.S. appeals court decision on Friday that pronounced the majority of President Donald Trump's tariffs illegal. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed on Sunday that talks have not stalled due to the ruling.

Speaking to Fox News' 'Fox & Friends' program, Greer highlighted that trading partners continue cooperative efforts with the U.S. He stated, 'Our trading partners, they continue to work very closely with us on negotiations,' asserting that global trade discussions are progressing.

Greer reassured that notwithstanding the court's interim decision, agreements with international partners are advancing. The administration's stance suggests a commitment to sustaining trade relationships and moving forward with planned deals.

