Jammu & Kashmir BJP Advocates Relief Amidst Controversy

The delegation of BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, led by President Sat Sharma, engaged in talks with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha about the recent flood devastations caused by heavy rains. They sought urgent matters related to public welfare and compensation for damages.

Accompanied by key party figures, the discussions focused on the aftermath of heavy rains leading to landslides and flash floods in Jammu. The delegation emphasized the need for a special compensation package for restoration of properties and infrastructure.

In a related development, the BJP's women wing, steered by President Neha Mahajan, organized a protest outside Congress headquarters over remarks made by opposition leaders about Prime Minister Modi's mother. The protest denounced derogatory statements and called for respect for maternal figures.