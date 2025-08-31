Jammu & Kashmir BJP Advocates Relief Amidst Controversy

Left Menu

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Sat Sharma, met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss relief efforts after recent floods. Amidst this, the BJP's women wing protested against the Congress' alleged disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Modi's mother, highlighting tensions between the parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The delegation of BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, led by President Sat Sharma, engaged in talks with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha about the recent flood devastations caused by heavy rains. They sought urgent matters related to public welfare and compensation for damages.

Accompanied by key party figures, the discussions focused on the aftermath of heavy rains leading to landslides and flash floods in Jammu. The delegation emphasized the need for a special compensation package for restoration of properties and infrastructure.

In a related development, the BJP's women wing, steered by President Neha Mahajan, organized a protest outside Congress headquarters over remarks made by opposition leaders about Prime Minister Modi's mother. The protest denounced derogatory statements and called for respect for maternal figures.

