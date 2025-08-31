Left Menu

AMMK's Stand in NDA: Dhinakaran Calls for Clarity from BJP

TTV Dhinakaran, leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, challenged BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran to clarify if AMMK remains part of the NDA. Dhinakaran emphasized that AMMK supported NDA in 2024 to help Narendra Modi retain power, urging Nagenthran to provide a clear answer.

TTV Dhinakaran, the chief of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has called upon BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Nainar Nagenthran to clarify whether AMMK remains a part of the NDA coalition.

During a press interaction, Dhinakaran was asked about AMMK's position within the NDA. In response, he suggested that the question should be directed to Nagenthran.

Dhinakaran reiterated AMMK's unreserved support for the NDA in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, aimed at ensuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued leadership at the Centre. He emphasized that Nagenthran should address the issue of AMMK's coalition status.

