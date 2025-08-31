Speculation Surrounds PM Modi's Potential Visit to Manipur Amidst Ongoing Ethnic Clashes

Amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, reports suggesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential visit have stirred a wave of uncertainty. Senior Manipur officials, including Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, stated they have not received any official confirmation regarding the PM's visit.

The speculation, reported by a section of the media, claims that Modi might include Manipur in his itinerary while visiting Mizoram in September. Modi is expected in Mizoram on September 12 for the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line.

This uncertainty has prompted criticism from opposition parties, highlighting Modi's absence from Manipur, where ethnic clashes have resulted in significant casualties and displacement since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)