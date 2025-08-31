Left Menu

Speculation Surrounds PM Modi's Potential Visit to Manipur Amidst Ongoing Ethnic Clashes

Unconfirmed reports suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Manipur amid ongoing ethnic tensions. Manipur officials and the state's Rajya Sabha MP have not received official confirmation. Speculations coincide with Modi's scheduled Mizoram visit, drawing criticism from opposition parties over his absence in the violence-stricken region since May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:19 IST
Speculation Surrounds PM Modi's Potential Visit to Manipur Amidst Ongoing Ethnic Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, reports suggesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential visit have stirred a wave of uncertainty. Senior Manipur officials, including Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, stated they have not received any official confirmation regarding the PM's visit.

The speculation, reported by a section of the media, claims that Modi might include Manipur in his itinerary while visiting Mizoram in September. Modi is expected in Mizoram on September 12 for the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line.

This uncertainty has prompted criticism from opposition parties, highlighting Modi's absence from Manipur, where ethnic clashes have resulted in significant casualties and displacement since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
2
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
3
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025