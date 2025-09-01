Left Menu

Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President Xi

Peace at the India-China border is crucial for bilateral ties, as asserted by PM Modi to President Xi. Emphasizing tranquility's importance, Modi and Xi discussed ongoing relations post the Ladakh standoff resolution, aiming for fair solutions while addressing cross-border terrorism concerns. Xi offered suggestions to strengthen relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 00:22 IST
Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President Xi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the necessity of maintaining peace at the India-China border during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This peace serves as an 'insurance policy' for bilateral ties, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed. India's stance comes after Xi suggested border issues shouldn't define total relations.

Following discussions aimed at rebuilding relations strained by the Ladakh standoff, Modi emphasized the need for tranquility in border areas for continuous bilateral development. The dialogue acknowledged last year's troop disengagement success, pledging peace via existing mechanisms to prevent future disturbances.

Modi addressed cross-border terrorism's threat, urging mutual support between India and China. In response, Xi proposed strengthening strategic communication, boosting exchanges, addressing mutual concerns, and enhancing multilateral cooperation. The leaders agreed differences shouldn't evolve into disputes, striving for a fair border resolution.

TRENDING

1
Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President Xi

Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President ...

 China
2
Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

 Global
3
Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles Persist

Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles ...

 Global
4
Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025