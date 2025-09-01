Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President Xi
Peace at the India-China border is crucial for bilateral ties, as asserted by PM Modi to President Xi. Emphasizing tranquility's importance, Modi and Xi discussed ongoing relations post the Ladakh standoff resolution, aiming for fair solutions while addressing cross-border terrorism concerns. Xi offered suggestions to strengthen relations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the necessity of maintaining peace at the India-China border during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This peace serves as an 'insurance policy' for bilateral ties, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed. India's stance comes after Xi suggested border issues shouldn't define total relations.
Following discussions aimed at rebuilding relations strained by the Ladakh standoff, Modi emphasized the need for tranquility in border areas for continuous bilateral development. The dialogue acknowledged last year's troop disengagement success, pledging peace via existing mechanisms to prevent future disturbances.
Modi addressed cross-border terrorism's threat, urging mutual support between India and China. In response, Xi proposed strengthening strategic communication, boosting exchanges, addressing mutual concerns, and enhancing multilateral cooperation. The leaders agreed differences shouldn't evolve into disputes, striving for a fair border resolution.
