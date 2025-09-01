Left Menu

Controversy Deepens: CBI to Investigate Kaleshwaram Project Irregularities

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has announced a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project. The decision follows reports by the National Dam Safety Authority and a judicial commission, pointing to critical defects in project planning and execution under the previous BRS government.

In a significant political development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project early on Monday. The decision, made during a legislative assembly session that stretched into the early morning hours, stems from findings of a judicial commission and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

The reports underscored numerous deficiencies in the planning, design, and execution phases of the project, constructed under the previous BRS regime. Reddy cited involvement by various state and central government entities as well as financial institutions in the project's problematic areas, warranting a comprehensive CBI investigation supported by the Speaker's approval.

The judicial commission's findings, presented earlier by former Supreme Court judge Justice P C Ghose, highlighted several instances of mismanagement warranting potential criminal action. As political tensions rise, the Commission also recommended that the government take legal action against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his role in the project mismanagement. The announcements have intensified concerns ahead of Telangana's 2023 Assembly election.

