West Bengal Assembly Condemns Attacks on Bengali Migrants

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee announced on Monday the state's focus on discussing alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants occurring in BJP-governed regions.

During a special session in the house, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) intends to introduce a censure motion, condemning these incidents.

The Assembly's agenda includes in-depth discussions slated for Tuesday and Thursday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expected to contribute. The TMC urges all opposition legislators to engage constructively in addressing this pressing matter.

