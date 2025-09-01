West Bengal Assembly Condemns Attacks on Bengali Migrants
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee announces a special session to discuss alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states. The TMC plans a censure motion during the three-day session, aiming to involve opposition parties in addressing the alarming situation.
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee announced on Monday the state's focus on discussing alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants occurring in BJP-governed regions.
During a special session in the house, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) intends to introduce a censure motion, condemning these incidents.
The Assembly's agenda includes in-depth discussions slated for Tuesday and Thursday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expected to contribute. The TMC urges all opposition legislators to engage constructively in addressing this pressing matter.
