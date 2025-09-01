Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly Condemns Attacks on Bengali Migrants

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee announces a special session to discuss alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states. The TMC plans a censure motion during the three-day session, aiming to involve opposition parties in addressing the alarming situation.

Updated: 01-09-2025 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee announced on Monday the state's focus on discussing alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants occurring in BJP-governed regions.

During a special session in the house, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) intends to introduce a censure motion, condemning these incidents.

The Assembly's agenda includes in-depth discussions slated for Tuesday and Thursday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expected to contribute. The TMC urges all opposition legislators to engage constructively in addressing this pressing matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

