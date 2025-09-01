Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Bengal's Food Security Claims, Cites Health Survey

The BJP challenges West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s food security claims through National Family Health Survey data, highlighting rising anemia among the state's women, men, and children. Party leader Amit Malviya blasts Banerjee's welfare schemes, accusing them of benefiting corrupt cronies instead of addressing nutritional concerns.

The BJP launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims of food security, citing data from the National Family Health Survey. According to Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT department, the anemia rate among Bengal's children has surged, uncovering an alarming rise compared to previous statistics.

Malviya further criticized Banerjee's 'Khadyasathi' and 'Duare Ration' schemes, alleging they serve only those within her inner circle rather than addressing the critical nutritional needs of the population. He pointed to increased anemia rates in women and men in Bengal as further evidence of the ruling state's failings.

Highlighting Bengal's projected debt levels, Malviya warned of severe repercussions on the state's economy and food security. He claimed that the BJP, come 2026, will rectify these issues, ensuring the delivery of genuine food security to the people of West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

