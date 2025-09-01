India-China Ties Strengthened: A Historic Dialogue at the SCO Summit

In a landmark meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in constructive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking a pivotal moment in India-China relations.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) hailed the discussions between the two leaders as a positive step towards reinforcing the rapport between two ancient civilisations, emphasizing the necessity for India and China to act as partners rather than adversaries.

The dialogue underscored a commitment to improve bilateral ties across political, economic, and cultural dimensions, which could fortify the unity of the Global South and pave the way for a new multipolar world order.