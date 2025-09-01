Left Menu

India-China Ties Strengthened: A Historic Dialogue at the SCO Summit

In a promising development, India and China engaged in significant dialogue during the SCO summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping leading discussions. This historic meeting signals improved bilateral relations, focusing on mutual trust, economic collaboration, and global unity. The Left parties express strong support for this positive diplomatic progress.

  • India

In a landmark meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in constructive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking a pivotal moment in India-China relations.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) hailed the discussions between the two leaders as a positive step towards reinforcing the rapport between two ancient civilisations, emphasizing the necessity for India and China to act as partners rather than adversaries.

The dialogue underscored a commitment to improve bilateral ties across political, economic, and cultural dimensions, which could fortify the unity of the Global South and pave the way for a new multipolar world order.

