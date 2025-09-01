Political Tensions Escalate to Street Clashes in Bihar

Amid escalating political tensions, BJP and Congress workers clashed in Bihar on Monday. The confrontation occurred outside a Congress office following alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra.

The protest, orchestrated by BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria and district president Arun Kumar alias Annu Gupta, involved chanting rival slogans that intensified into a stone-pelting altercation. Police intervened promptly to defuse the conflict, according to Station House Officer Yashwant Singh.

Additional District Magistrate Abhinav Ranjan announced that authorities are identifying the instigators for strict action. The clash coincided with BJP's ongoing protest, spurred by a controversial video from Rahul Gandhi's event in Darbhanga.

