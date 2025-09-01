Left Menu

BJP Rallies for NIA Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal

The BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally in Karnataka culminated in Leader of Opposition R Ashoka demanding an NIA probe into a scandal he describes as an 'international issue' targeting Hindu culture. Protests ensued amid allegations of false propaganda, with BJP seeking to expose a 'toolkit' against Hindus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:42 IST
BJP Rallies for NIA Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal
Karnataka LoP and BJP leader R Ashoka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka conducted the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, calling for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into what he claims is an 'international scandal' affecting Hindu culture.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka insisted that the ongoing controversy is not confined to Karnataka but has been discussed globally, from Tamil Nadu and Kerala to Pakistan, with coverage by international media such as BBC and Al Jazeera. 'We demand an NIA investigation,' he stated, accusing Congress of supporting a 'toolkit' against Hindus.

BJP's Karnataka president BY Vijayendra emphasized that the rally was aimed at punishing those spreading false propaganda about the Dharmasthala mass burial case. Meanwhile, Congress workers protested, accusing the BJP of crafting a false narrative to discredit the state government. The BJP maintains that their agenda is not political but a fight to protect religious and cultural sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
2
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India
3
Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

 India
4
Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025