BJP Rallies for NIA Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka conducted the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, calling for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into what he claims is an 'international scandal' affecting Hindu culture.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka insisted that the ongoing controversy is not confined to Karnataka but has been discussed globally, from Tamil Nadu and Kerala to Pakistan, with coverage by international media such as BBC and Al Jazeera. 'We demand an NIA investigation,' he stated, accusing Congress of supporting a 'toolkit' against Hindus.

BJP's Karnataka president BY Vijayendra emphasized that the rally was aimed at punishing those spreading false propaganda about the Dharmasthala mass burial case. Meanwhile, Congress workers protested, accusing the BJP of crafting a false narrative to discredit the state government. The BJP maintains that their agenda is not political but a fight to protect religious and cultural sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)