Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants
U.S. President Donald Trump urged pharmaceutical companies to justify the success of their COVID-19 drugs. He expressed skepticism over their effectiveness, demanding transparency from Pfizer and others. Trump criticized the CDC and insisted on immediate answers, citing unseen extraordinary data from these companies.
In an assertive move, U.S. President Donald Trump challenged pharmaceutical companies to defend the efficacy of their COVID-19 treatments.
His remarks came amid ongoing debate regarding the life-saving potential of these drugs and criticism directed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
President Trump revealed that he had seen compelling data from Pfizer and other firms, urging them to make these details public.
