Bangladesh's Tense Political Climate: Army Chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman's Strategic Meetings

Amid escalating political tension, Army Chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman held significant discussions with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday to evaluate the military's supportive role in Bangladesh's civil administration. These meetings occur as the nation grapples with rising instability.

Described as 'courtesy calls,' the Army Chief briefed the leaders on his recent diplomatic engagements in China. Chief Adviser Yunus acknowledged the military's integral contribution to maintaining order and stressed the necessity of defining a clear command structure to ensure coordination among all forces.

While promising cooperation, Gen Zaman underscored the army's commitment to bolstering the interim government's efforts. This comes after the military's controversial actions against political factions, prompting backlash and a pledge for an exhaustive inquiry into recent incidents.

