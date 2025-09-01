Left Menu

Bangladesh's Tense Political Climate: Army Chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman's Strategic Meetings

Army Chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman met top Bangladesh leaders to discuss enhancing military assistance for civil order amid rising tensions. Meetings were deemed 'courtesy calls,' with emphases on streamlined military roles and upcoming elections. Gen Zaman committed to helping the interim government combat lawlessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:09 IST
Army Chief
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amid escalating political tension, Army Chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman held significant discussions with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday to evaluate the military's supportive role in Bangladesh's civil administration. These meetings occur as the nation grapples with rising instability.

Described as 'courtesy calls,' the Army Chief briefed the leaders on his recent diplomatic engagements in China. Chief Adviser Yunus acknowledged the military's integral contribution to maintaining order and stressed the necessity of defining a clear command structure to ensure coordination among all forces.

While promising cooperation, Gen Zaman underscored the army's commitment to bolstering the interim government's efforts. This comes after the military's controversial actions against political factions, prompting backlash and a pledge for an exhaustive inquiry into recent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

