Search for a Dedicated Leader: Ranchi Congress Set for New District President

The Ranchi district Congress is in the process of appointing a new district president. Candidates must be committed to the organization with a clean legal record. The final announcement will be made after September 15, as the party aims to strengthen its structure at various levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:18 IST
The Ranchi district Congress is on the hunt for a new district president, as outlined by party leader Vijay Inder Singla.

During a press conference, Singla, the Congress observer for Ranchi, stated that the selection process has begun and concluded that a leader without a criminal background is desired to lead the local unit.

A decision is expected post-September 15 following consultations with various stakeholders and a final review by a six-member panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

