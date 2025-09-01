Search for a Dedicated Leader: Ranchi Congress Set for New District President
The Ranchi district Congress is in the process of appointing a new district president. Candidates must be committed to the organization with a clean legal record. The final announcement will be made after September 15, as the party aims to strengthen its structure at various levels.
The Ranchi district Congress is on the hunt for a new district president, as outlined by party leader Vijay Inder Singla.
During a press conference, Singla, the Congress observer for Ranchi, stated that the selection process has begun and concluded that a leader without a criminal background is desired to lead the local unit.
A decision is expected post-September 15 following consultations with various stakeholders and a final review by a six-member panel.
