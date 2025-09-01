Search for a Dedicated Leader: Ranchi Congress Set for New District President

The Ranchi district Congress is on the hunt for a new district president, as outlined by party leader Vijay Inder Singla.

During a press conference, Singla, the Congress observer for Ranchi, stated that the selection process has begun and concluded that a leader without a criminal background is desired to lead the local unit.

A decision is expected post-September 15 following consultations with various stakeholders and a final review by a six-member panel.

