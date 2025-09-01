Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Dance: Modi Revives Nehru's Foreign Policy Stance

During the SCO Summit, NCP MP Supriya Sule highlighted India's continuity in foreign policy, reminiscent of Nehru's era. She praised Modi's diplomatic efforts with Russia and China, reflecting relationships fostered by Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Sule welcomed Modi's zero-tolerance terrorism stance amidst new US tariffs on India's trade.

As India recalibrates its diplomatic strategies with China and Russia at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule remarked on Monday about the continuity of foreign policy by the current administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She pointed out the longstanding collaboration among Russia, China, and India, expressing a resemblance to the strategies adopted by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, which had been previously criticized. Sule stated that Prime Minister Modi's interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed the diplomatic ethos of Nehru's time when India enjoyed robust relations.

Sule lauded Modi's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, emphasizing international unity on the issue. This comes as the U.S. imposes a 50% tariff on Indian goods, penalizing India for buying discounted oil from Moscow. Notably, Modi highlighted the significance of the Indo-Russian relationship for global stability.

