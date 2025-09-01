Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Fico's Strategic Meetings with Xi, Putin, and Zelenskiy

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the World War Two anniversary in Beijing. Later, he will have talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in eastern Slovakia, focusing on regional diplomacy and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:10 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will engage in significant diplomatic meetings this week as he attends the World War Two anniversary celebrations in Beijing.

While in China, Fico is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for bilateral talks. These meetings underscore Slovakia's strategic diplomatic relations with both China and Russia.

Upon his return, Fico is expected to hold discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in eastern Slovakia, focusing on regional stability and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

