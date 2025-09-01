Guyana's Crucial Vote: Shaping an Oil-Powered Future

Guyanese voters headed to the polls on Monday to select 65 parliamentarians and a president, decisions that will shape the distribution of the South American nation's oil wealth. Guyana has reaped approximately $7.5 billion from oil ventures since ExxonMobil began operations in 2019, propelling it among the fastest-growing economies globally.

Incumbent President Irfaan Ali is vying for reelection, representing the People's Progressive Party (PPP). His administration has invested oil revenues into infrastructure, education, and healthcare, while making university education free. Ali emphasized a campaign centered on unity and track record after casting his vote in Leonora.

The elections commission aims to announce results by Wednesday. PPP supporters remain hopeful of retaining control, but opposition parties challenge alleged favoritism in resource distribution, suggesting a shift in power dynamics. Furthermore, newly emerged parties, such as the WIN Party, highlight demands for fairer access to public resources and services.

