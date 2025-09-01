Left Menu

Guyana's Crucial Vote: Shaping an Oil-Powered Future

Guyanese citizens are voting to elect a new parliament and president, determining how oil wealth will be managed. President Irfaan Ali seeks reelection while opposition parties critique oil revenue distribution. The election is crucial for balancing power in the fast-growing economy and addressing resource allocation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:30 IST
Guyana's Crucial Vote: Shaping an Oil-Powered Future

Guyanese voters headed to the polls on Monday to select 65 parliamentarians and a president, decisions that will shape the distribution of the South American nation's oil wealth. Guyana has reaped approximately $7.5 billion from oil ventures since ExxonMobil began operations in 2019, propelling it among the fastest-growing economies globally.

Incumbent President Irfaan Ali is vying for reelection, representing the People's Progressive Party (PPP). His administration has invested oil revenues into infrastructure, education, and healthcare, while making university education free. Ali emphasized a campaign centered on unity and track record after casting his vote in Leonora.

The elections commission aims to announce results by Wednesday. PPP supporters remain hopeful of retaining control, but opposition parties challenge alleged favoritism in resource distribution, suggesting a shift in power dynamics. Furthermore, newly emerged parties, such as the WIN Party, highlight demands for fairer access to public resources and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Farmers

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Farmers

 India
2
Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

 India
3
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
4
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025