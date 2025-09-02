Clash of Parties: Heated Stone-Pelting Incident Between BJP and Congress in Bihar
Members of BJP and Congress clashed outside the Congress office amid tensions over remarks against PM Narendra Modi. An FIR was registered against Congress leaders following the incident, which involved stone-pelting. BJP's protest was led by MLA Sarita Bhadauria. Police intervened to control the situation.
Members of BJP and Congress clashed on Monday outside the Congress office in Bihar, following a controversial protest by the ruling party over comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The confrontation escalated into stone-pelting between the two political factions.
An FIR was promptly filed against Congress leaders, including serious allegations such as attempted murder. The tension arose during a protest at the Nagar Palika intersection, led by BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria and district president Arun Kumar alias Annu Gupta. Police at the scene acted quickly to defuse the situation.
The altercation followed a video showing derogatory remarks against Modi, prompting BJP workers to mobilize. Police detained Congress district president Ashutosh Dixit and several party associates to maintain order. Meanwhile, authorities assured thorough identification and action against the miscreants involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
