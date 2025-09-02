Left Menu

Clash of Parties: Heated Stone-Pelting Incident Between BJP and Congress in Bihar

Members of BJP and Congress clashed outside the Congress office amid tensions over remarks against PM Narendra Modi. An FIR was registered against Congress leaders following the incident, which involved stone-pelting. BJP's protest was led by MLA Sarita Bhadauria. Police intervened to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:10 IST
Clash of Parties: Heated Stone-Pelting Incident Between BJP and Congress in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Members of BJP and Congress clashed on Monday outside the Congress office in Bihar, following a controversial protest by the ruling party over comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The confrontation escalated into stone-pelting between the two political factions.

An FIR was promptly filed against Congress leaders, including serious allegations such as attempted murder. The tension arose during a protest at the Nagar Palika intersection, led by BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria and district president Arun Kumar alias Annu Gupta. Police at the scene acted quickly to defuse the situation.

The altercation followed a video showing derogatory remarks against Modi, prompting BJP workers to mobilize. Police detained Congress district president Ashutosh Dixit and several party associates to maintain order. Meanwhile, authorities assured thorough identification and action against the miscreants involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

 India
2
Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

 Global
3
Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

 Global
4
Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025