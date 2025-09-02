Giuliani to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump announced he will award Rudolph Giuliani the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, revealing this decision a day after Giuliani sustained injuries in a traffic accident.

Giuliani, who is known for his leadership in New York City following the September 11 attacks, has had a tumultuous public image due to his outspoken defense of Trump.

The President praised Giuliani, calling him the greatest mayor in New York City's history and an exemplary American patriot.