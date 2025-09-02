Trump Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rudy Giuliani After Car Crash

President Donald Trump has announced that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian honor, following Giuliani's hospitalization after a car crash in New Hampshire. Trump's declaration highlighted Giuliani's enduring legacy and contributions to the nation.

Referred to as "America's Mayor" for his leadership during the September 11 attacks, Giuliani's recent years have been marred by his support of Trump's unsuccessful 2020 election contestation. Giuliani has recently conceded to making defamatory claims about Georgia election workers, and he faces ongoing legal repercussions.

Giuliani sustained injuries, including a fractured vertebra, in a high-speed car accident over the weekend. Spokesperson Michael Ragusa reported Giuliani's optimistic recovery and clarified that the incident was "not a targeted attack." Further announcements about the medal ceremony are anticipated.