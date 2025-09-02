Controversial Escape: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Makes Headlines

In a dramatic turn of events, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra reportedly escaped police custody while facing charges in a rape case. The escape involved gunshots and left one policeman injured after being struck by the suspect's getaway SUV, sources stated.

Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma was unavailable for comment as a search for the suspect, who recently criticized his own party over recent floods and questioned its leadership, intensified.

Pathanmajra, who released a statement on Facebook after an FIR was lodged against him, alleged political overreach by the Delhi AAP leadership in Punjab's local matters. He also addressed concerns about flood management and bureaucracy inefficiencies, demanding government action and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)