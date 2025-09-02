Modi Condemns Abuses, Launches Support for Women in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep discomfort regarding the recent disrespect shown towards his late mother during the Congress's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. He implied that while he might personally forgive those involved, the people of Bihar may not be as lenient.

During a public address in Delhi, Modi criticized the opposition for their actions, equating abuses hurled at his mother to insults against 'Mother India' and suggesting that those responsible should face consequences. He also underscored that his mother had no political involvement and questioned the appropriateness of such personal attacks.

In a move to advocate for women's empowerment, Modi inaugurated a cooperative initiative aimed at easing access to finance for women in Bihar. The initiative, Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, is designed to promote entrepreneurship among women associated with self-help groups in the state.

