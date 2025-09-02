BRS Turmoil: Kavitha Suspended Amid Internal Party Feud

Kavitha, a prominent figure in the BRS, finds herself suspended from the party amidst swirling controversies. Her accusations against party leaders, Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, regarding the Kaleshwaram project's alleged corruption, have sparked significant internal turmoil.

The BRS leadership, including party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, decided on the suspension in response to Kavitha's escalating critical remarks and perceived anti-party activities. The leadership stressed that her behavior has been detrimental to the party's image, prompting decisive action.

This suspension marks a pivotal moment as the internal feud that has been brewing since May surfaces publicly. Despite her efforts under 'Telangana Jagruti', Kavitha's recent ousting signals a leadership crack unwilling to be compromised further by public discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)