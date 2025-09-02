Supplies of Russian gas transported to Slovakia via the TurkStream pipeline are steadily increasing, reaching nearly 4 billion cubic meters, as stated by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. This development was discussed in a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Fico expressed gratitude for the secure and consistent gas supplies during a bilateral meeting with Putin in China. The conversation underscores the strategic energy partnership between Slovakia and Russia, particularly in the context of TurkStream's role in facilitating these shipments.

As European nations navigate complex energy needs, the continual supply from Russia through TurkStream is crucial for Slovakia, providing stability and assurance in gas provision.

(With inputs from agencies.)