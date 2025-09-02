Herzog's Vatican Visit: A Diplomatic Mission for Peace

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to travel to the Vatican on Thursday to engage in talks with Pope Leo, who has recently intensified his calls for a resolution to the Gaza conflict. The visit follows an invitation from Pope Leo, as confirmed by Herzog's office.

During the one-day visit, President Herzog will also meet with Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's chief diplomat, and tour the Vatican Archives and Library. Discussions are expected to focus on securing the release of hostages, combatting global antisemitism, and safeguarding Christian communities in the Middle East.

Pope Leo, the first U.S. born pontiff, made a pronounced appeal last week for an end to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, urging a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages in Gaza, and the provision of humanitarian aid.

