Thailand's Political Shift: Pheu Thai Moves to Dissolve Parliament

Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party has initiated steps to dissolve parliament, according to reports from Thai media outlet, Maitchon.

Sorawong Thienthong, Pheu Thai's secretary general and acting sports and tourism minister, stated that the dissolution aims to offer the best solution for the nation. He acknowledged that the process will take time.

Requests for confirmation from Sorawong, who is also the government spokesperson and top aide to the acting prime minister, remain unanswered by Reuters at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)