Thailand's Political Shift: Pheu Thai Moves to Dissolve Parliament
Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party aims to dissolve parliament to provide the best solution for the country, reported by Thai media. Sorawong Thienthong, the party's secretary general, emphasizes that the procedures will be time-consuming, with pending confirmation from senior officials.
Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party has initiated steps to dissolve parliament, according to reports from Thai media outlet, Maitchon.
Sorawong Thienthong, Pheu Thai's secretary general and acting sports and tourism minister, stated that the dissolution aims to offer the best solution for the nation. He acknowledged that the process will take time.
Requests for confirmation from Sorawong, who is also the government spokesperson and top aide to the acting prime minister, remain unanswered by Reuters at this time.
