Bihar BJP Chief Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi and Late Mother

In a vehement response to alleged derogatory comments made at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga, Bihar, BJP President Dilip Jaiswal rebuked the insults against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. Jaiswal stated such rhetoric marks an unprecedented low in political discourse, criticizing both Congress and RJD leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

Jaiswal commended Prime Minister Modi for his initiative aimed at financially empowering women in Bihar, noting its potential to foster self-reliance. Addressing a gathering, he announced that approximately 20 lakh women were directly reached by the scheme, emphasizing Modi's commitment to the socio-economic advancement of women.

Prime Minister Modi, attending an event in Bihar, addressed the derogatory remarks, contrasting his humble beginnings with his political rivals' privileged backgrounds. He condemned the comments as an affront not just to his family but to all mothers in India. Modi criticized the Congress for historically obstructing progress for marginalized communities, while acknowledging the pivotal role women played in ending RJD's rule in Bihar.