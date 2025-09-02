Left Menu

Bihar BJP Chief Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi and Late Mother

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal condemned derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event. He praised PM's financial aid to women in Bihar. PM Modi responded by highlighting familial struggles and criticised political rivals for not accepting backward communities' progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:31 IST
Bihar BJP Chief Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi and Late Mother
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement response to alleged derogatory comments made at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga, Bihar, BJP President Dilip Jaiswal rebuked the insults against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. Jaiswal stated such rhetoric marks an unprecedented low in political discourse, criticizing both Congress and RJD leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

Jaiswal commended Prime Minister Modi for his initiative aimed at financially empowering women in Bihar, noting its potential to foster self-reliance. Addressing a gathering, he announced that approximately 20 lakh women were directly reached by the scheme, emphasizing Modi's commitment to the socio-economic advancement of women.

Prime Minister Modi, attending an event in Bihar, addressed the derogatory remarks, contrasting his humble beginnings with his political rivals' privileged backgrounds. He condemned the comments as an affront not just to his family but to all mothers in India. Modi criticized the Congress for historically obstructing progress for marginalized communities, while acknowledging the pivotal role women played in ending RJD's rule in Bihar.

TRENDING

1
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India
2
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

 India
4
Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.

Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for gettin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025