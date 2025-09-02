Bihar BJP Chief Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi and Late Mother
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal condemned derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event. He praised PM's financial aid to women in Bihar. PM Modi responded by highlighting familial struggles and criticised political rivals for not accepting backward communities' progress.
- Country:
- India
In a vehement response to alleged derogatory comments made at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga, Bihar, BJP President Dilip Jaiswal rebuked the insults against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. Jaiswal stated such rhetoric marks an unprecedented low in political discourse, criticizing both Congress and RJD leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.
Jaiswal commended Prime Minister Modi for his initiative aimed at financially empowering women in Bihar, noting its potential to foster self-reliance. Addressing a gathering, he announced that approximately 20 lakh women were directly reached by the scheme, emphasizing Modi's commitment to the socio-economic advancement of women.
Prime Minister Modi, attending an event in Bihar, addressed the derogatory remarks, contrasting his humble beginnings with his political rivals' privileged backgrounds. He condemned the comments as an affront not just to his family but to all mothers in India. Modi criticized the Congress for historically obstructing progress for marginalized communities, while acknowledging the pivotal role women played in ending RJD's rule in Bihar.
PM Modi Criticizes Derogatory Remarks, Applauds Women's Empowerment Initiative in Bihar
RJD wants to take revenge from women as its govt in Bihar was ousted because of them, alleges PM.
I may forgive RJD-Cong but people of Bihar will never pardon them for insulting my mother: PM.
My mother was abused from dais of RJD-Congress, I never imagined it would happen; it was insult to mothers and daughters of Bihar: PM.
My mother had nothing to do with politics, so why was she abused by RJD-Cong, asks Modi.